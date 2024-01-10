Washington (foot) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Kings.
Washington will miss his second straight game Wednesday after being downgraded from doubtful to out with a right foot sprain. Nathan Mensah, Nick Smith and JT Thor are candidates to receive increased minutes in his absence. Washington's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with San Antonio.
