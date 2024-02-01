Washington ended with 26 points (10-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 36 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 117-110 loss to Chicago.

The fifth-year forward's strong numbers from the second unit look even better considering that the rest of the Charlotte bench combined for only 11 points and seven boards. Washington has filled a variety of roles of late, starting four of the last eight games, but that deployment seems to be agreeing with him -- he's averaging 18.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 threes, 2.0 assists and 0.9 blocks over that stretch while shooting 57.6 percent from the floor and 46.8 percent (22-for-47) from long distance in 31.4 minutes a contest.