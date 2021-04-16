Washington (ankle) won't play Friday against the Nets.
As expected, Washington will miss a third straight game due to a sprained right ankle. Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo should continue seeing almost all the minutes at center. Jalen McDaniels should continue to see more action as well.
