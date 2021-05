Washington will not play in Tuesday's game against Detroit due to personal reasons, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Not only with the Hornets be without Miles Bridges (COVID-19 protocols) for the next 10-to-14 days, but they also won't have the services of Washington on Tuesday. It's unclear why, exactly, he's away from the team, but his absence should open the door for Bismack Biymobo, and perhaps Cody Zeller and/or Vernon Carey, to see more minutes at the five.