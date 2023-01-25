Washington finished with nine points (4-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four steals, two rebounds, two assists and one block across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 128-97 loss to the Suns.

Just when he looked to be establishing some rhythm on the offensive end with 16 consecutive double-digit scoring performances, Washington posted 12 points on 5-for-19 shooting from the field and 0-for-8 shooting from three-point range between the two games of the Hornets' back-to-back set to kick off the week. Washington was able to salvage his night to some extent with his production in the defensive categories, but the poor shooting game was another reminder of the consistency issues that have plagued him during the first four seasons of his career. The 24-year-old remains a much more palatable option for fantasy managers who are punting either the field-goal percentage and free-throw percentage categories and don't have to worry about his occasional bouts of inefficiency.