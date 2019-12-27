Washington (finger) will make his return Friday against the Thunder. He will start.

Washington has missed the past five games due to a broken finger on his right hand, but he'll be back Friday. In his seven December appearances prior to suffering the injury, he was averaging 13.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 blocks across 33.4 minutes. His return will likely push Nicolas Batum back to the bench.