Washington finished with 17 points (5-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 134-131 overtime loss to New York.

Foul trouble and blowout losses have led to Washington seeing relatively limited minutes, but coach Steve Clifford leaned on the forward during Wednesday's close effort. Washington's rebounding (4.5 per game) isn't quite what fantasy managers were hoping for, and he's struggled a bit from the field (42.6 percent), but his 45.8 percent mark from distance is fantastic. Ultimately, Washington is expected to be a relatively low-usage option, but he's shown two-way upside.