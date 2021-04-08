Washington totaled 12 points (3-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals over 31 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Thunder.

Since March 26, Washington has shot 27.7 percent from the floor. Over that span, he has just two games where he has scored in double figures. Looking at the positives, Washington has recorded a block in six contests and a steal in five over those seven games. Still, his poor shooting and inconsistent scoring during the second half of the season could be a potential liability with a month and a half left to go in the season.