Washington closed Thursday's 121-113 win over Oklahoma City with 25 points (10-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes.

Washington finished second on the team in scoring, finishing as one of two players to score at least 25 points en route to posting his fifth straight game in double figures. Washington has scored 20 or more points in three of his last four contests.