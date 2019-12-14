Hornets' P.J. Washington: Posts strong double-double
Washington had 13 points (6-17 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 83-73 win at Chicago.
Washington is on a scoring tear and has topped the 10-point mark in each of his last five outings. He can be Charlotte's third-best option -- at best -- due to the presence of both Terry Rozier and Devonte' Graham, but he is producing enough to be productive in most formats.
More News
