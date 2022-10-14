Hornets head coach Steve Clifford said Friday that Washington (ankle) participated in Friday's practice session, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

With the exception of LaMelo Ball (ankle), it sounds like every other player was able to get in some work during Friday's practice session. It's possible that Washington will draw another questionable tag ahead of next Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Spurs, but his return to practice is certainly encouraging in terms of his availability moving forward.