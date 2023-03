Washington (foot) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Nets, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

After four missed games with a sprained right foot, Washington is expected back Sunday, which should push JT Thor to the bench. Before Washington's absence, he was on a seven-game stretch with averages of 19.3 points, 6.4 boards, 2.1 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.0 steals in 34.3 minutes.