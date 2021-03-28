Washington was held scoreless (0-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT) in Sunday's loss to Phoenix, but contributed 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 44 minutes.

The 22-year-old was held off the scoreboard for the first time in his young career on Sunday. Despite the poor shooting effort, Washington managed to find other ways of impacting the game, pulling down 12 rebounds on top of collecting two steals and two blocks. The second-year forward now has at least one block in seven-straight games. Before Sunday's game, Washington was averaging 12.2 points a game this season, and he'll look to get back in the scoring column Tuesday on the road against the Wizards.