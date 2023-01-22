Washington finished with 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 122-118 win over the Hawks.

With LaMelo Ball (ankle/hand) sitting out Saturday, Washington, Terry Rozier (34 points) and Mason Plumlee (25 points) seemed to be the biggest beneficiaries, with all three players attempting at least 14 field goals. Though Ball's potential absence for additional games beyond Saturday could provide a mild short-term boost for Washington's fantasy outlook, expect some inconsistency and inefficiency from the fourth-year big man, who is shooting 44.6 percent from the field for the season.