Washington ended Monday's 121-118 overtime victory over the Celtics with 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one block and two steals in 28 minutes.

Washington moved to the bench Monday, ceding his starting spot to Miles Bridges. After a couple of poor performances, Washington got things back on track in the victory, a welcome sign for anyone still holding him in standard formats. Despite the fact his role is likely to be scaled back slightly, he remains a viable asset, albeit one who could very well end up on a few waiver wires should his numbers dwindle once again.