Washington had 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Pistons.

After starting the prior three games with Nick Richards sidelined by an ankle injury, Washington moved back to the second unit and supplied a solid all-around performance. The 25-year-old forward missed three games himself earlier in the month with a foot issue, but since returning he's seen at least 24 minutes in six straight contests regardless of his role, averaging 10.8 points, 5.5 boards, 2.0 threes, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent (12-for-27) from long distance.