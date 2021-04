Washington (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Washington has missed the past three games due to a sprained right ankle, but it appears a return is imminent. Once he's back, he should rejoin the starting five. He's started every game he's appeared in this season, and since the start of March, he's averaged 9.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 blocks in 29.7 minutes.