Washington supplied nine points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and six rebounds across 25 minutes during Thursday's 133-112 loss to the Lakers.

Washington's performance was arguably his worst since Nov. 17 against the Bucks, where he provided only three points, three rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes. Even when Washington struggles shooting the rock, he often uplifts his statline through supplementary stats. Fantasy managers shouldn't worry about one poor performance against a quality Lakers frontcourt of Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt.