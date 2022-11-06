Washington chipped in 18 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and four blocks across 34 minutes during Saturday's 98-94 loss to the Nets.

Ten of Washington's 18 points came in the fourth quarter on 3-of-4 shooting from the field as the Hornets jumped out to a double-digit lead late. After Cam Thomas gave the Nets a two-point lead with just under two minutes to go, Washington came right back down court to knock down a three and put the Hornets back up 92-91. However, that would be the last lead of the game for Charlotte, as Kevin Durant took things over and dealt the Hornets their fourth-consecutive loss. Washington has now scored in double figures in eight of 10 games this season, while his four blocks on the evening were a season-high.