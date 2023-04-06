Washington (foot) is out for Friday's game versus Houston.
Washington will miss his third straight game Friday due to a right foot sprain. JT Thor has started in his absence. Washington's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with the Cavaliers, although he could sit out that game, too with the Hornets already eliminated from playoff contention.
More News
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Sitting again Tuesday•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Will not play Sunday•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Termed questionable for Sunday•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Still sporting limp Saturday•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Won't return due to foot sprain•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Explodes for career-high 43 points•