Washington isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Pistons.
Nick Richards will replace P.J. Washington in the starting lineup Wednesday after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. Washington is averaging 10.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 24.7 minutes across his last 10 appearances coming off the bench.
