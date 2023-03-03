Washington (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Washington was considered doubtful for Friday's matchup, so his unavailability is unsurprising. Coach Steve Clifford said Washington could return during the Hornets' upcoming road trip but noted that Thursday's matchup against Detroit would be more likely than either of the team's matchups in New York early in the week.
