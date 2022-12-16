Washington will miss Friday's game against Atlanta due to personal reasons.
Washington's absence comes as a surprise given he was not on the injury report prior to being ruled out. Fantasy managers can turn to Jalen McDaniels and Kai Jones as streaming options as they are likely to pick up his vacated minutes. Although no further information regarding the expected duration of Washington's absence has been released, his next opportunity to play will come Sunday in Denver.
