Hornets' P.J. Washington: Scores 14 points in return
Washington had 14 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3PT, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 104-102 overtime loss against the Thunder.
Washington returned from a five-game absence and aside from being the team's third-best scorer in this loss, he also ended with a +20 plus/minus rating that reflected just how important he is for the team. The fact that he played 37 minutes should be encouraging as well, meaning he shouldn't have restrictions for Sunday's road matchup against the Grizzlies.
