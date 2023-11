Washington had 23 points (8-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 128-119 loss to the Rockets.

Washington caught fire from deep, which attests to his versatile scoring after posting 53 points through Charlotte's first three games while only making three triples and zero free throws. Logging three rebounds Wednesday is problematic as Charlotte continues losing games, but Washington still led the frontcourt in minutes played.