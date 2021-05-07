Washington collected 24 points (9-14 FG, 6-8 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 120-99 loss to the Bulls on Thursday.

Washington was the Hornets' leading scorer in his return to the lineup after missing just one contest for personal reasons. The forward has scored 16-plus points in nine of his last 10 games and 20-plus points six times over that span. Washington has averaged a team-high 19.6 points over that stretch and has also added 5.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.