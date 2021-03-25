Washington totaled 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block during Wednesday's win over Houston.

This was Washington's second straight double-double and seventh one this season, as the forward managed a solid overall shooting night after struggling during the past two while grabbing at least 12 rebounds again. Although his minutes are nearly the same has last season, Washington is averaging career highs in almost every major statistical category this year including points, rebounds, assists and blocks.