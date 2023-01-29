Washington contributed 27 points (11-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 122-117 win over the Heat.

Washington tallied 17 of his 27 points in the second half while finishing three points shy of reaching the 30-point mark for the first time this season. Washington has scored 25 or more points in seven games this season.