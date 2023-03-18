Washington ended with 12 points (5-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Friday's 121-82 loss to Philadelphia.

Washington chipped in across the board, filling all the major categories in what was a modest, yet serviceable performance. The Hornets were completely outclassed in this one, so managers should be thrilled with the fact he was able to play meaningful minutes. Unfortunately, he was a team-worst minus-36, rounding out a night that Hornets fans would like to forget.