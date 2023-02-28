Washington was spotted at the Hornets' practice session Tuesday and wasn't sporting a walking boot to protect his sprained right foot, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Washington's ability to ditch the boot seems like a positive sign, but it's unclear if he was able to do anything more than light shooting Tuesday, as he didn't appear to be wearing his usual practice gear. The Hornets should provide an updated injury report later Tuesday, which will shed more light on Washington's status heading into Wednesday's game against the Suns. The foot issue has sidelined Washington for both of Charlotte's last two games.