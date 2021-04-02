Washington posted eight points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks across 26 minutes during Thursday's 111-89 loss to Brooklyn on Thursday.

Washington shot 40 percent or worse from the field for the sixth time across the last seven games as the team got blown out by the Nets. The 22-year-old is still contributing in other areas, but the recent shooting struggles remain a concern after he had been shooting 44.0 percent from the floor this year. Washington has scored in single digits in four games in a row, which is his second-longest such streak of the season.