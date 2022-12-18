Washington (personal) is not listed in the injury report and should be available to play Sunday against the Nuggets.
Washington missed Friday's game against the Hawks due to personal reasons, but it seems he's ready to resume his duties in the starting lineup when Charlotte takes on Denver on Sunday. He's averaging a career-high 15.0 points per game in 2022-23.
More News
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Ruled out Friday•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Not on injury report•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Doubtful to return Wednesday•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Bounces back Monday•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Hits five triples in win•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Back in double figures•