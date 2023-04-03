Washington (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Toronto.
The Hornets will be without several players once again Tuesday, and Washington will sit for a second consecutive game. Kai Jones should continue to see increased run against the Raptors, while Washington's next chance to play will be Friday against Houston.
