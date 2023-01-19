Washington had 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 112-117 road win over the Rockets.

Washington ended just two rebounds shy of recording what would've been his second double-double of the season -- and first one since Nov. 18 -- but aside from that, he also delivered value as an all-around threat who contributed on both ends of the court. That versatility is quite valuable, and Washington remains a capable performer in all formats. He's averaging 15.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game in nine January appearances.