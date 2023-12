Washington recorded 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 116-114 loss to the Heat.

Washington has cooled since supplying 17.2 points in the season's first 10 games, dipping to 10.8 points on 36.3 percent shooting since. Averaging 12.3 points across six games since LaMelo Ball suffered a severe ankle sprain, Washington's ceiling has been dented slightly, but he's still an essential piece of Charlotte's offense.