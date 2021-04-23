Washington will start Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Coach James Borrego is going small-ball, and he's starting Washington at center over Vernon Carey. In 48 starts this season, Washington has averaged 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals in 29.5 minutes.