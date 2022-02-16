Washington is starting Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Charlotte is going big for Tuesday's game, and Kelly Oubre will come off the bench as a result of Washington's start. In Washington's four starts, he's averaged 13.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals.
