Washington registered 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 120-110 victory over San Antonio.

Washington has been nearly unstoppable on the offensive end of late, scoring 22 points in three straight contests and reaching the 20-point threshold in four of his last five. He managed to put the cherry on top of Wednesday's performance by grabbing 10 rebounds, giving him his first double-double since Nov. 18. The Kentucky product is averaging 16.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 three-pointers, 1.5 blocks and 0.8 steals through eight February appearances.