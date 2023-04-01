Head coach Steve Clifford indicated Saturday that Washington still has a limp after spraining his ankle Friday night, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Washington logged 12 minutes before leaving Friday's contest for good, racking up eight points, two boards and two assists. With only four games left in the regular season and the Hornets well out of the playoff picture, the team will likely err on the side of caution to ensure the big man doesn't further damage the ankle. Clifford suggested the Hornets could have as few as 10 players available against the Raptors on Sunday, so Washington may have plenty of teammates sidelined with him.