Washington had 23 points (9-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 138-109 win over Milwaukee.

Washington kept things moving in the right direction Friday, helping the Hornets to an improbable victory. After a slow start to the season, Washington is inside the top 40 over the past two weeks, thanks primarily to an increase in his efficiency. While this could be viewed as a bit of a sell-high opportunity, managers may simply want to wait things out to see if he can maintain solid production moving forward.