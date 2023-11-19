Washington finished with three points (1-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, a steal and two blocks across 33 minutes in Saturday's 122-108 loss to the Knicks.

Washington delivered a 32-point performance against the Heat on Nov. 14, but that might have been an isolated situation since he has failed to reach the five-point mark in three of his last four contests. However, Washington scored in double digits in his first eight appearances, so this is nothing more than a slump for him -- albeit a noticeable one given the shooting woes. The five-year veteran will try to bounce back Monday in a tough matchup against the Celtics.