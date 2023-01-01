Washington registered 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Saturday's 123-106 loss to the Nets.

Washington needed 13 shots to score 12 points, and he didn't deliver strong numbers in other fantasy categories to salvage his fantasy day. Washington has failed to reach the 15-point mark in nine of his last 12 contests, and he's averaging 13.3 points while shooting 42.1 percent from the field in that span.