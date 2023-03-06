Washington accumulated eight points (3-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds and three assists over 36 minutes during Sunday's 102-86 loss to the Nets.

Washington was back in the lineup after missing four consecutive games due to a foot injury, playing 36 minutes in what was an ugly defeat. The Hornets are simply playing for lottery balls at this point, somewhat that could go one of two ways for Washington. With LaMelo Ball (ankle) done for the season, there are going to be more shots available moving forward. While Washington should feature a bit more on the offensive end, his lack of efficiency could be an issue down the stretch, especially for anyone not punting field goal percentage.