Washington posted five points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and five rebounds in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 114-104 win over the Wizards.

Washington's playing time and performances remain inconsistent. His shooting has been especially poor over the past six games, where he's converted only 31.5 percent of his shots from the field, 18.2 percent of his threes and 42.9 percent of his free throws.