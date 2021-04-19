Washington had 23 points (8-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks and a steal across 34 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win over Portland.

Washington returned from a three-game absence due to a right ankle sprain but logged starter-like minutes, as he was one of four Charlotte players that logged 30-plus minutes -- and the starting center, Vernon Carey, only played eight minutes. Washington looked healthy and ended just two rebounds shy of a double-double, and he is widely expected to move back to the starting five Tuesday at New York given his involvement in this game.