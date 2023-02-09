Washington recorded 20 points (7-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 118-104 loss to the Wizards.

Washington hit just three of 10 attempts from three-point range, but he was otherwise solid across the board for Charlotte. The fourth-year forward led the Hornets in scoring and tied for the team lead with three steals and two blocks. Washington has a steady role with at least 30 minutes in 15 of his past 16 games, though he can be frustrating to manage in fantasy due to his inconsistency.