Washington totaled 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 35 minutes during Thursday's 124-114 loss to the Raptors.

Washington wasn't terrible in the loss but was certainly not at his best. After a rough opening to the season, Washington has been able to slowly turn things around, putting up top-45 value in standard formats over the past month. He now sits as the 91st-ranked player in 12-cat leagues, right around where he was being drafted. No one is really coming for his minutes and so he should be locked into a similar role ROS.