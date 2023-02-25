Washington sprained his right foot in Friday's 121-113 win over Minnesota, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Washington recorded 20 points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 35 minutes before suffering his injury Friday. Fantasy managers should wait until an official injury report is released to learn his status ahead of Saturday's game versus Miami.
More News
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Stays hot in win over Spurs•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Hits for 20 points again•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Leads team in scoring•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Stuffs stat sheet Wednesday•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Sees strong second half in victory•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Piles up defensive stats in loss•