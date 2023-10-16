Washington tallied 31 points (13-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 24 minutes in Sunday's 117-115 win over Oklahoma City.

Washington led all players in Sunday's preseason contest in scoring and shots made from three while finishing north of 30 points in just 24 minutes. Washington has averaged 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over three preseason games.