Washington suffered a right ankle injury during Friday's game against the Bulls and is doubtful to return.

Washington checked out of the game after playing just six minutes, and barring dramatic improvement, he'll be done for the night and will finish with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists. The Hornets will likely provide a more precise diagnosis for Washington's injury when the team releases its next injury report ahead of Monday's rematch with the Bulls.